India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 200.33 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200.33 Cr (2,00,33,55,257) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,64,01,846 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.80 Cr (3,80,72,341) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,439
2nd Dose 1,00,80,435
Precaution Dose 60,46,019
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,27,814
2nd Dose 1,76,53,682
Precaution Dose 1,15,24,159
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,80,72,341
2nd Dose 2,63,53,877
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,08,73,139
2nd Dose 5,01,97,765
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,89,43,347
2nd Dose 50,61,59,573
Precaution Dose 74,42,441
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,77,575
2nd Dose 19,46,30,222
Precaution Dose 54,45,034
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,67,539
2nd Dose 12,16,14,534
Precaution Dose 2,85,35,322
Precaution Dose 5,89,92,975
Total 2,00,33,55,257

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,43,654. Active cases now constitute 0.33% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.47%. 16,113 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,31,13,623.

 

15,528 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,68,350 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 87.01 Cr (87,01,55,452) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.32%.

