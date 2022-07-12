India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199 Cr (1,99,00,59,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,19,579 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.75 Cr (3,75,56,269) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,858 2nd Dose 1,00,74,593 Precaution Dose 59,06,373 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,26,182 2nd Dose 1,76,42,924 Precaution Dose 1,10,24,679 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,75,56,269 2nd Dose 2,53,00,394 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,19,921 2nd Dose 4,96,64,469 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,86,84,184 2nd Dose 50,45,22,788 Precaution Dose 40,88,565 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,33,658 2nd Dose 19,42,34,210 Precaution Dose 30,87,878 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,32,178 2nd Dose 12,13,59,355 Precaution Dose 2,64,91,058 Precaution Dose 5,05,98,553 Total 1,99,00,59,536

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,31,043. Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 13,265 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,96,427.

13,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,21,292 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.73 Cr (86,73,10,272) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.24% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.23%.