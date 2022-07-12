National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199 Cr



New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199 Cr (1,99,00,59,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,19,579 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.75 Cr (3,75,56,269) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,858
2nd Dose 1,00,74,593
Precaution Dose 59,06,373
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,26,182
2nd Dose 1,76,42,924
Precaution Dose 1,10,24,679
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,75,56,269
2nd Dose 2,53,00,394
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,19,921
2nd Dose 4,96,64,469
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,86,84,184
2nd Dose 50,45,22,788
Precaution Dose 40,88,565
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,33,658
2nd Dose 19,42,34,210
Precaution Dose 30,87,878
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,32,178
2nd Dose 12,13,59,355
Precaution Dose 2,64,91,058
Precaution Dose 5,05,98,553
Total 1,99,00,59,536

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,31,043. Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 13,265 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,96,427.

 

13,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,21,292 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.73 Cr (86,73,10,272) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.24% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.23%.

