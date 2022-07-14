India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.27 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.27 Cr (1,99,27,27,559) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,97,150 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,98,593) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,027 2nd Dose 1,00,77,006 Precaution Dose 59,51,763 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,26,752 2nd Dose 1,76,46,995 Precaution Dose 1,12,38,648 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,76,98,593 2nd Dose 2,56,32,231 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,62,753 2nd Dose 4,98,22,795 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,87,50,479 2nd Dose 50,50,43,015 Precaution Dose 42,37,755 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,44,220 2nd Dose 19,43,63,195 Precaution Dose 31,51,234 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,41,249 2nd Dose 12,14,46,533 Precaution Dose 2,71,82,316 Precaution Dose 5,17,61,716 Total 1,99,27,27,559

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,36,076. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 16,482 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,28,356.

20,139 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,94,774 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.81 Cr (86,81,64,348) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.37% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.10%.