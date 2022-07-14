National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 199.27 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 199.27 Cr (1,99,27,27,559) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,61,97,150 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.76 Cr (3,76,98,593) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,10,027
2nd Dose 1,00,77,006
Precaution Dose 59,51,763
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,26,752
2nd Dose 1,76,46,995
Precaution Dose 1,12,38,648
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,76,98,593
2nd Dose 2,56,32,231
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,07,62,753
2nd Dose 4,98,22,795
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,87,50,479
2nd Dose 50,50,43,015
Precaution Dose 42,37,755
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,44,220
2nd Dose 19,43,63,195
Precaution Dose 31,51,234
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,41,249
2nd Dose 12,14,46,533
Precaution Dose 2,71,82,316
Precaution Dose 5,17,61,716
Total 1,99,27,27,559

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,36,076. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%. 16,482 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,30,28,356.

 

20,139 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,94,774 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.81 Cr (86,81,64,348) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.37% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.10%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.