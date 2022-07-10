National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.76Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.76 Cr (1,98,76,59,299) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,73,365sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,65,196) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,563
2nd Dose 1,00,71,779
Precaution Dose 58,55,326
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,557
2nd Dose 1,76,37,332
Precaution Dose 1,08,73,047
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,65,196
2nd Dose 2,51,14,008
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,85,288
2nd Dose 4,95,68,848
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,85,69,005
2nd Dose 50,38,88,937
Precaution Dose 39,57,554
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,01,878
2nd Dose 19,40,24,281
Precaution Dose 30,30,491
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,09,491
2nd Dose 12,12,20,636
Precaution Dose 2,60,51,082
Precaution Dose 4,97,67,500
Total 1,98,76,59,299

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,28,690.Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 14,553patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,68,533.

 

18,257new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,32,777COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.66Cr (86,66,10,714) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.08% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.22%.

