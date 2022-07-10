India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 198.76Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.76 Cr (1,98,76,59,299) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,73,365sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,65,196) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,563 2nd Dose 1,00,71,779 Precaution Dose 58,55,326 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,25,557 2nd Dose 1,76,37,332 Precaution Dose 1,08,73,047 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,74,65,196 2nd Dose 2,51,14,008 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,06,85,288 2nd Dose 4,95,68,848 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,85,69,005 2nd Dose 50,38,88,937 Precaution Dose 39,57,554 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,35,01,878 2nd Dose 19,40,24,281 Precaution Dose 30,30,491 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,73,09,491 2nd Dose 12,12,20,636 Precaution Dose 2,60,51,082 Precaution Dose 4,97,67,500 Total 1,98,76,59,299

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at1,28,690.Active cases now constitute 0.30% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%. 14,553patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,29,68,533.

18,257new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,32,777COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.66Cr (86,66,10,714) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.08% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.22%.