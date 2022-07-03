India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.95 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.95 Cr (1,97,95,72,963) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,31,465 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,03,521) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,119 2nd Dose 1,00,67,432 Precaution Dose 57,42,274 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,422 2nd Dose 1,76,29,443 Precaution Dose 1,04,24,485 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,69,03,521 2nd Dose 2,39,52,729 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,14,353 2nd Dose 4,90,21,990 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,51,174 2nd Dose 50,21,95,702 Precaution Dose 32,05,908 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,64,141 2nd Dose 19,36,41,226 Precaution Dose 26,85,574 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,77,086 2nd Dose 12,09,62,483 Precaution Dose 2,46,99,901 Precaution Dose 4,67,58,142 Total 1,97,95,72,963

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,11,711. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 13,929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,65,519.

16,103 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,76,720 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.36 Cr (86,36,66,929) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.27%.