India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 197.95 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.95 Cr (1,97,95,72,963) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,58,31,465 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 Cr (3,69,03,521) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,09,119
2nd Dose 1,00,67,432
Precaution Dose 57,42,274
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,24,422
2nd Dose 1,76,29,443
Precaution Dose 1,04,24,485
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,69,03,521
2nd Dose 2,39,52,729
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,05,14,353
2nd Dose 4,90,21,990
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,83,51,174
2nd Dose 50,21,95,702
Precaution Dose 32,05,908
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,34,64,141
2nd Dose 19,36,41,226
Precaution Dose 26,85,574
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,77,086
2nd Dose 12,09,62,483
Precaution Dose 2,46,99,901
Precaution Dose 4,67,58,142
Total 1,97,95,72,963

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,11,711. Active cases now constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%. 13,929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,28,65,519.

16,103 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,76,720 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 86.36 Cr (86,36,66,929) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.27%.

Odisha Diary bureau
