National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.14 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.14 Cr (1,96,14,88,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,53,09,999 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.57 Cr (3,57,21,007) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

 

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,271
2nd Dose 1,00,55,706
Precaution Dose 55,21,277
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,910
2nd Dose 1,76,11,167
Precaution Dose 95,95,070
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,57,21,007
2nd Dose 2,10,22,739
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,83,258
2nd Dose 4,77,03,955
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,82,464
2nd Dose 49,76,73,388
Precaution Dose 19,93,611
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,83,554
2nd Dose 19,26,14,663
Precaution Dose 20,75,682
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,03,059
2nd Dose 12,02,56,475
Precaution Dose 2,22,61,551
Precaution Dose 4,14,47,191
Total 1,96,14,88,807

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 72,474. Active cases now constitute 0.17% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0020SGB.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%. 8,518 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,99,363.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003261L.jpg

 

12,899 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004R179.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,46,387 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.78 Cr (85,78,41,663) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.89%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005FA2U.jpg

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.