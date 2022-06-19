India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.14 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.14 Cr (1,96,14,88,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,53,09,999 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.57 Cr (3,57,21,007) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,271 2nd Dose 1,00,55,706 Precaution Dose 55,21,277 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,910 2nd Dose 1,76,11,167 Precaution Dose 95,95,070 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,57,21,007 2nd Dose 2,10,22,739 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,00,83,258 2nd Dose 4,77,03,955 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,78,82,464 2nd Dose 49,76,73,388 Precaution Dose 19,93,611 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,83,554 2nd Dose 19,26,14,663 Precaution Dose 20,75,682 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,72,03,059 2nd Dose 12,02,56,475 Precaution Dose 2,22,61,551 Precaution Dose 4,14,47,191 Total 1,96,14,88,807

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 72,474. Active cases now constitute 0.17% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%. 8,518 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,99,363.

12,899 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,46,387 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.78 Cr (85,78,41,663) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.89%.