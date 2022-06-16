India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 195.67 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.67 Cr (1,95,67,37,014) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,51,69,966 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.54 Cr (3,54,38,168) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,08,011 2nd Dose 1,00,53,063 Precaution Dose 54,65,562 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,21,202 2nd Dose 1,76,06,559 Precaution Dose 93,82,185 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,54,38,168 2nd Dose 2,02,44,208 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,99,76,091 2nd Dose 4,73,50,637 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,77,64,006 2nd Dose 49,63,96,335 Precaution Dose 17,23,321 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,33,64,414 2nd Dose 19,23,29,305 Precaution Dose 19,38,578 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,86,749 2nd Dose 12,00,51,879 Precaution Dose 2,16,36,741 Precaution Dose 4,01,46,387 Total 1,95,67,37,014

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 58,215. Active cases now constitute 0.13% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.65%. 7,624 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,74,712.

12,213 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,19,419 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.63 Cr (85,63,90,449) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.38% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.35%.