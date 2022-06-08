India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 194.43 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.43 Cr (1,94,43,26,416) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,48,41,726 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.46 Cr (3,46,80,050) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,403 2nd Dose 1,00,45,028 Precaution Dose 53,30,935 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,20,048 2nd Dose 1,75,91,938 Precaution Dose 90,01,952 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,46,80,050 2nd Dose 1,82,75,795 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,96,92,001 2nd Dose 4,64,78,107 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,74,17,391 2nd Dose 49,27,06,898 Precaution Dose 12,30,636 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,96,219 2nd Dose 19,14,38,576 Precaution Dose 16,36,057 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,27,190 2nd Dose 11,94,36,496 Precaution Dose 2,01,13,696 Precaution Dose 3,73,13,276 Total 1,94,43,26,416

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 28,857. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 3,345 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,36,710.

5,233 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,13,361 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.35 Cr (85,35,22,623) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.12% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.67%.