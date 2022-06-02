India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.70 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.70 Cr (1,93,70,51,104) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,46,20,654 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.41 Cr (3,41,31,661) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,113 2nd Dose 1,00,41,351 Precaution Dose 52,54,370 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,449 2nd Dose 1,75,86,304 Precaution Dose 88,03,679 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,41,31,661 2nd Dose 1,69,03,853 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,95,27,972 2nd Dose 4,59,17,988 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,72,24,076 2nd Dose 49,07,06,734 Precaution Dose 9,40,618 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,63,767 2nd Dose 19,10,03,648 Precaution Dose 14,46,005 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,00,132 2nd Dose 11,91,39,334 Precaution Dose 1,92,33,050 Precaution Dose 3,56,77,722 Total 1,93,70,51,104

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,509. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,584 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,20,394.

3,712 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,41,989 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.13 Cr (85,13,38,595) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.67% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.84%.