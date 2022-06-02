National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 193.70 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.70 Cr (1,93,70,51,104) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,46,20,654 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.41 Cr (3,41,31,661) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,07,113
2nd Dose 1,00,41,351
Precaution Dose 52,54,370
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,19,449
2nd Dose 1,75,86,304
Precaution Dose 88,03,679
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,41,31,661
2nd Dose 1,69,03,853
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,95,27,972
2nd Dose 4,59,17,988
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,72,24,076
2nd Dose 49,07,06,734
Precaution Dose 9,40,618
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,63,767
2nd Dose 19,10,03,648
Precaution Dose 14,46,005
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,71,00,132
2nd Dose 11,91,39,334
Precaution Dose 1,92,33,050
Precaution Dose 3,56,77,722
Total 1,93,70,51,104

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,509. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,584 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,20,394.

 

3,712 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,41,989 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.13 Cr (85,13,38,595) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.67% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.84%.

