India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.34 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.34 Cr (1,90,34,90,396) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,36,58,273 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.05 Cr (3,05,07,974) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,810
2nd Dose 1,00,24,711
Precaution Dose 49,34,574
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,16,912
2nd Dose 1,75,55,305
Precaution Dose 79,51,396
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,05,07,974
2nd Dose 98,85,187
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,87,39,456
2nd Dose 4,32,18,084
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,62,54,427
2nd Dose 48,20,42,776
Precaution Dose 2,87,204
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,56,775
2nd Dose 18,89,79,847
Precaution Dose 8,07,506
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,65,076
2nd Dose 11,77,68,750
Precaution Dose 1,56,88,626
Precaution Dose 2,96,69,306
Total 1,90,34,90,396

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 20,403. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,410 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,60,905.

 

3,207 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,36,776 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.10 Cr (84,10,29,858) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.82% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.95%.

 

