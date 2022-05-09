India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.34 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.34 Cr (1,90,34,90,396) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,36,58,273 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.05 Cr (3,05,07,974) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,810 2nd Dose 1,00,24,711 Precaution Dose 49,34,574 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,16,912 2nd Dose 1,75,55,305 Precaution Dose 79,51,396 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,05,07,974 2nd Dose 98,85,187 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,87,39,456 2nd Dose 4,32,18,084 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,62,54,427 2nd Dose 48,20,42,776 Precaution Dose 2,87,204 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,56,775 2nd Dose 18,89,79,847 Precaution Dose 8,07,506 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,65,076 2nd Dose 11,77,68,750 Precaution Dose 1,56,88,626 Precaution Dose 2,96,69,306 Total 1,90,34,90,396

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 20,403. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,410 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,60,905.

3,207 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,36,776 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.10 Cr (84,10,29,858) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.82% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.95%.