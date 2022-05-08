India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.20 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.20 Cr (1,90,20,07,487) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,36,46,697 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.04 Cr (3,04,48,722) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,05,638

2nd Dose

1,00,22,747

Precaution Dose

49,17,651

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,16,600

2nd Dose

1,75,50,850

Precaution Dose

79,12,526

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,04,48,722

2nd Dose

97,80,217

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,87,20,828

2nd Dose

4,31,71,512

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,61,13,520

2nd Dose

48,14,71,513

Precaution Dose

2,77,665

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,30,10,287

2nd Dose

18,87,73,756

Precaution Dose

7,94,418

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,69,31,452

2nd Dose

11,76,34,272

Precaution Dose

1,56,53,313

Precaution Dose

2,95,55,573

Total

1,90,20,07,487

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 20,635. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,079 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,57,495.

3,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,60,613 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.06 Cr (84,06,93,082) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.83% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.96%.

