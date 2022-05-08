India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.20 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.20 Cr (1,90,20,07,487) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,36,46,697 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.04 Cr (3,04,48,722) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,05,638
2nd Dose
1,00,22,747
Precaution Dose
49,17,651
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,16,600
2nd Dose
1,75,50,850
Precaution Dose
79,12,526
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,04,48,722
2nd Dose
97,80,217
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,87,20,828
2nd Dose
4,31,71,512
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,61,13,520
2nd Dose
48,14,71,513
Precaution Dose
2,77,665
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,30,10,287
2nd Dose
18,87,73,756
Precaution Dose
7,94,418
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,69,31,452
2nd Dose
11,76,34,272
Precaution Dose
1,56,53,313
Precaution Dose
2,95,55,573
Total
1,90,20,07,487
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 20,635. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002XNVP.jpg
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,079 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,57,495.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00378ZL.jpg
3,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004ZV4I.jpg
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,60,613 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.06 Cr (84,06,93,082) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.83% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.96%.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005SQIW.jpg