India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 189.81 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.81 Cr (1,89,81,52,695) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,35,44,994 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.99 Cr (2,99,46,931) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,505
2nd Dose 1,00,21,230
Precaution Dose 48,82,761
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,16,372
2nd Dose 1,75,47,929
Precaution Dose 78,10,574
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,99,46,931
2nd Dose 88,48,920
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,86,32,450
2nd Dose 4,28,97,083
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,59,72,104
2nd Dose 48,04,83,216
Precaution Dose 2,34,305
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,29,75,086
2nd Dose 18,85,35,769
Precaution Dose 7,16,433
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,06,067
2nd Dose 11,74,76,961
Precaution Dose 1,54,42,999
Precaution Dose 2,90,87,072
Total 1,89,81,52,695

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,688. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,549 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,51,248.

3,545 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,65,918 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.98 Cr (83,98,44,925) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.76%.

