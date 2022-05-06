India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 189.81 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.81 Cr (1,89,81,52,695) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,35,44,994 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.99 Cr (2,99,46,931) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,505 2nd Dose 1,00,21,230 Precaution Dose 48,82,761 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,16,372 2nd Dose 1,75,47,929 Precaution Dose 78,10,574 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,99,46,931 2nd Dose 88,48,920 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,86,32,450 2nd Dose 4,28,97,083 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,59,72,104 2nd Dose 48,04,83,216 Precaution Dose 2,34,305 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,29,75,086 2nd Dose 18,85,35,769 Precaution Dose 7,16,433 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,06,067 2nd Dose 11,74,76,961 Precaution Dose 1,54,42,999 Precaution Dose 2,90,87,072 Total 1,89,81,52,695

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,688. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,549 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,51,248.

3,545 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,65,918 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.98 Cr (83,98,44,925) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.76%.