India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 188.40 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.40 Cr (1,88,40,75,453) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,31,86,439 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.78 Cr (2,78,64,432) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404967
2nd Dose 10014666
Precaution Dose 4755872
FLWs 1st Dose 18415401
2nd Dose 17536326
Precaution Dose 7495383
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27864432
2nd Dose 4986816
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58309299
2nd Dose 41899185
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555627071
2nd Dose 477100613
Precaution Dose 123173
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202904425
2nd Dose 187720783
Precaution Dose 441168
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126854070
2nd Dose 116948915
Precaution Dose 14672888
Precaution Dose 2,74,88,484
Total 1,88,40,75,453

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,980. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,563 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,28,126.

 

3,303 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,97,669 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.64 Cr (83,64,71,748) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.61% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.66%.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR