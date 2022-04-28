India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 188.40 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.40 Cr (1,88,40,75,453) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,31,86,439 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.78 Cr (2,78,64,432) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404967 2nd Dose 10014666 Precaution Dose 4755872 FLWs 1st Dose 18415401 2nd Dose 17536326 Precaution Dose 7495383 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 27864432 2nd Dose 4986816 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58309299 2nd Dose 41899185 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555627071 2nd Dose 477100613 Precaution Dose 123173 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202904425 2nd Dose 187720783 Precaution Dose 441168 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126854070 2nd Dose 116948915 Precaution Dose 14672888 Precaution Dose 2,74,88,484 Total 1,88,40,75,453

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,980. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,563 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,28,126.

3,303 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,97,669 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.64 Cr (83,64,71,748) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.61% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.66%.