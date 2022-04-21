India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 187.07 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.07 Cr (1,87,07,08,111) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,28,80,254 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.53 Cr (2,53,87,677) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 2,37,279 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404554 2nd Dose 10010217 Precaution Dose 4645225 FLWs 1st Dose 18414633 2nd Dose 17529032 Precaution Dose 7237718 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 25387677 2nd Dose 1247298 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58005588 2nd Dose 40877009 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555377471 2nd Dose 474148203 Precaution Dose 52080 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202868175 2nd Dose 187093461 Precaution Dose 185199 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126827755 2nd Dose 116547222 Precaution Dose 13849594 Precaution Dose 2,59,69,816 Total 1,87,07,08,111

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 13,433. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,231 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,14,479.

2,380 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,49,114 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.33 Cr (83,33,77,052) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.43% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.53%.