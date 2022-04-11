India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.74 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.74 Cr (1,85,74,18,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.22 Cr (2,22,67,519) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started yesterday i.e. 10th April 2022 onwards. On the first day, 9,674 precaution doses were administered.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,105 2nd Dose 1,00,05,229 Precaution Dose 45,37,825 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,13,930 2nd Dose 1,75,20,810 Precaution Dose 70,14,334 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,22,67,519 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,76,51,525 2nd Dose 3,96,08,886 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,50,52,829 2nd Dose 47,02,19,979 Precaution Dose 2,557 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,21,273 2nd Dose 18,62,87,235 Precaution Dose 7,117 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,67,92,219 2nd Dose 11,60,30,268 Precaution Dose 1,27,81,187 Precaution Dose 2,43,43,020 Total 1,85,74,18,827

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,058 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,03,383.

861 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,71,211 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.41 Cr (79,41,18,951) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32%.