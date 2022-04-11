India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.74 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.74 Cr (1,85,74,18,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,24,81,173 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.22 Cr (2,22,67,519) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started yesterday i.e. 10th April 2022 onwards. On the first day, 9,674 precaution doses were administered.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,105
2nd Dose 1,00,05,229
Precaution Dose 45,37,825
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,13,930
2nd Dose 1,75,20,810
Precaution Dose 70,14,334
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,22,67,519
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,76,51,525
2nd Dose 3,96,08,886
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,50,52,829
2nd Dose 47,02,19,979
Precaution Dose 2,557
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,21,273
2nd Dose 18,62,87,235
Precaution Dose 7,117
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,67,92,219
2nd Dose 11,60,30,268
Precaution Dose 1,27,81,187
Precaution Dose 2,43,43,020
Total 1,85,74,18,827

 

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,058 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 929 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,03,383.

 

861 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,71,211 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.41 Cr (79,41,18,951) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.32%.

 

