India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 166.68 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 61 lakh Doses (61,45,767) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 166.68 Cr (1,66,68,48,204) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,83,14,397 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,95,812 2nd Dose 98,72,509 Precaution Dose 33,89,571 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,96,880 2nd Dose 1,72,49,997 Precaution Dose 39,60,119 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,66,52,398 2nd Dose 3,59,546 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,13,03,255 2nd Dose 40,62,14,255 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,03,45,885 2nd Dose 17,16,54,296 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,49,25,432 2nd Dose 10,69,75,936 Precaution Dose 51,52,313 Precaution Dose 1,25,02,003 Total 1,66,68,48,204

2,54,076 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,92,30,198.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.60%.

1,67,059 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 17,43,059. Active cases constitute 4.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,28,672 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.06 Cr (73,06,97,193) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 15.25% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 11.69%.