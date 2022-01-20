India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 159.67 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 73 lakh Doses (73,38,592) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 159.67 Cr (1,59,67,55,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,71,82,273 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,90,863 2nd Dose 97,96,323 Precaution Dose 22,95,385 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,89,651 2nd Dose 1,70,91,292 Precaution Dose 20,16,534 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,84,93,979 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,00,29,691 2nd Dose 37,84,60,704 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,83,74,077 2nd Dose 16,36,77,044 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,35,94,947 2nd Dose 10,22,82,259 Precaution Dose 18,63,130 Precaution Dose 61,75,049 Total 1,59,67,55,879

2,23,990 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,58,07,029.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.69%.

3,17,532 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 19,24,051. Active cases constitute 5.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,35,180 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 70.93 Cr (70,93,56,830) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.06% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 16.41%.