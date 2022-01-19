India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 158.88 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 76 lakh Doses (76,35,229) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 158.88 Cr (1,58,88,47,554) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,70,80,295 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,90,731 2nd Dose 97,91,120 Precaution Dose 21,52,696 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,89,470 2nd Dose 1,70,79,980 Precaution Dose 18,65,300 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,73,04,693 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,85,80,975 2nd Dose 37,54,53,651 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,81,36,987 2nd Dose 16,28,20,687 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,34,42,617 2nd Dose 10,17,90,380 Precaution Dose 16,48,267 Precaution Dose 56,66,263 Total 1,58,88,47,554

1,88,157 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,55,83,039.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.88%.

2,82,970 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 18,31,000. Active cases constitute 4.83% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,69,642 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 70.74 Cr (70,74,21,650) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 15.53% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 15.13%.