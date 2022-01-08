India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 150.61 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 90 lakh Doses (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 Cr (150,61,92,903) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,60,89,073 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 10388777 2nd Dose 9736651 FLWs 1st Dose 18387012 2nd Dose 16953203 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 20234580 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 511640381 2nd Dose 348330801 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 195803770 2nd Dose 155074089 Over 60 years 1st Dose 122103139 2nd Dose 97540500 Total 1506192903

40,895 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,44,12,740.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.30%.

1,41,986 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 4,72,169. Active cases constitute 1.34% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,29,948 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 68.84 Cr (68,84,70,959) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 5.66% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 9.28%.