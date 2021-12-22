India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 138.96 Cr

Vaccine injection. Syringe with medicine in the hands of a doctor in blue gloves. Prophylaxis and treatment of infectious and viral diseases. Inoculation against influenza. Vaccination against rabies.

New Delhi : With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 Cr (1,38,95,90,670) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,47,11,227sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,86,502
2nd Dose 96,57,186
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,84,345
2nd Dose 1,67,91,268
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 48,90,85,845
2nd Dose 30,06,95,171
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,21,00,064
2nd Dose 14,19,68,808
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,00,06,899
2nd Dose 9,05,14,582
Total 1,38,95,90,670

 

The recovery of 6,906 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,01,966.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 55days now.

6,317 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadpresently at 78,190 is lowest in 575 days. Active cases constitute 0.22% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,29,512tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 66.73 Cr (66,73,56,171) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.58% remains less than 1% for the last 38 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.51%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 79 days and below 3% for 114 consecutive days now.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR