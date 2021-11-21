India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 116.50 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 67,25,970vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded116.50 Cr (1,16,50,55,210) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,20,41,157sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,82,198 2nd Dose 94,00,674 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,75,974 2nd Dose 1,63,06,666 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 44,20,03,682 2nd Dose 19,01,32,509 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,05,79,345 2nd Dose 11,07,04,731 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,31,14,229 2nd Dose 7,40,55,202 Total 1,16,50,55,210

The recovery of12,329patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,22,037.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.30%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 147 consecutive days now.

10,488new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload presently stands at1,22,714.Active cases presently constitute 0.36% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

10,74,099tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over63.16 Cr (63,16,49,378) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.94% remains less than 2% for the last 58 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.98%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 48 days and below 3% for 83 consecutive days now.