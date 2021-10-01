India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 64,40,451 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 89 Cr (89,02,08,007) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 86,46,674 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,72,796

2nd Dose

88,95,117

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,52,779

2nd Dose

1,50,06,337

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

36,05,69,116

2nd Dose

8,30,27,778

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

15,95,61,641

2nd Dose

7,68,32,812

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,13,72,713

2nd Dose

5,62,16,918

Total

89,02,08,007

The recovery of 28,246 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,43,144.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.86%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 96 consecutive days now.

26,727 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,20,899 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.04 Cr (57,04,77,338) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.70% remains less than 3% for the last 98 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.76%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 32 days and below 5% for 115 consecutive days now.