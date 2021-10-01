India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 64,40,451 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 89 Cr (89,02,08,007) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 86,46,674 sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,72,796
2nd Dose
88,95,117
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,52,779
2nd Dose
1,50,06,337
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
36,05,69,116
2nd Dose
8,30,27,778
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
15,95,61,641
2nd Dose
7,68,32,812
Over 60 years
1st Dose
10,13,72,713
2nd Dose
5,62,16,918
Total
89,02,08,007
The recovery of 28,246 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,30,43,144.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.86%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 96 consecutive days now.
26,727 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
15,20,899 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 57.04 Cr (57,04,77,338) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.70% remains less than 3% for the last 98 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.76%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 32 days and below 5% for 115 consecutive days now.