India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 80 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 85,42,732 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 Cr (80,43,72,331) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 79,15,457 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,68,565 2nd Dose 87,23,015 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,44,648 2nd Dose 1,44,80,304 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 32,53,21,724 2nd Dose 5,91,05,510 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,03,91,317 2nd Dose 6,87,57,707 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,66,20,196 2nd Dose 5,22,59,345 Total 80,43,72,331

The recovery of 38,945 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,26,71,167.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 84 consecutive days now.

30,773 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,59,895 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 55.23 Cr (55,23,40,168) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.04% remains less than 3% for the last 86 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.97%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 20 days and below 5% for 103 consecutive days now.