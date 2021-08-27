India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 61 Cr landmark

New Delhi : India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 61 Crore landmark yesterday. With the administration of 79,48,439vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 61.22Cr (61,22,08,542) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 66,60,983sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 8 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,56,368 2nd Dose 82,94,906 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,14,369 2nd Dose 1,28,61,222 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23,25,61,664 2nd Dose 2,34,57,529 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,65,76,574 2nd Dose 5,13,99,879 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,50,29,798 2nd Dose 4,33,56,233 Total 61,22,08,542

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of32,988patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,18,21,428.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.60%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 61 consecutive days now.

44,658new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently3,44,899. Active cases presently constitute 1.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,24,931tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 51.49 Cr (51,49,54,309) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.10% remains less than 3% for the last 63 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.45%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 32 days and below 5% for 81 consecutive days now.