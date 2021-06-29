India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 33 Cr

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 33 crore. 33,25,81,423 vaccine doses were administered as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 33.79 (33,79,525) lakh Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.
19,42,308 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 78,039 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 8,99,01,981 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 20,81,948 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. Also, Eight States namely UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|49,884
|14
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18,08,098
|16,183
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2,13,587
|9
|4
|Assam
|23,18,767
|1,39,994
|5
|Bihar
|52,08,893
|83,361
|6
|Chandigarh
|1,82,576
|299
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|24,34,669
|68,094
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1,26,555
|35
|9
|Daman & Diu
|1,36,937
|260
|10
|Delhi
|24,86,191
|1,67,782
|11
|Goa
|3,29,806
|4,888
|12
|Gujarat
|71,16,687
|2,05,296
|13
|Haryana
|30,17,345
|93,296
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|11,91,279
|424
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|8,18,093
|32,212
|16
|Jharkhand
|21,53,771
|65,049
|17
|Karnataka
|63,13,582
|91,235
|18
|Kerala
|18,20,264
|26,084
|19
|Ladakh
|74,284
|2
|20
|Lakshadweep
|22,498
|11
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|86,74,623
|1,45,581
|22
|Maharashtra
|61,10,818
|2,85,056
|23
|Manipur
|1,62,127
|130
|24
|Meghalaya
|2,28,734
|25
|25
|Mizoram
|2,53,304
|20
|26
|Nagaland
|2,06,894
|45
|27
|Odisha
|29,21,707
|1,54,673
|28
|Puducherry
|1,77,022
|168
|29
|Punjab
|14,26,166
|17,856
|30
|Rajasthan
|72,08,651
|52,873
|31
|Sikkim
|2,19,404
|8
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|51,91,892
|95,680
|33
|Telangana
|37,88,782
|42,467
|34
|Tripura
|8,10,924
|12,989
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|92,09,267
|1,86,913
|36
|Uttarakhand
|13,06,433
|36,909
|37
|West Bengal
|41,81,467
|56,027
|Total
|8,99,01,981
|20,81,948
