India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crosses the landmark of 33 Cr

New Delhi: In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the landmark of 33 crore. 33,25,81,423 vaccine doses were administered as per the 7 pm provisional report today. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 33.79 (33,79,525) lakh Vaccine Doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

19,42,308 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 78,039 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 8,99,01,981 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 20,81,948 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. Also, Eight States namely UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 49,884 14 2 Andhra Pradesh 18,08,098 16,183 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2,13,587 9 4 Assam 23,18,767 1,39,994 5 Bihar 52,08,893 83,361 6 Chandigarh 1,82,576 299 7 Chhattisgarh 24,34,669 68,094 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1,26,555 35 9 Daman & Diu 1,36,937 260 10 Delhi 24,86,191 1,67,782 11 Goa 3,29,806 4,888 12 Gujarat 71,16,687 2,05,296 13 Haryana 30,17,345 93,296 14 Himachal Pradesh 11,91,279 424 15 Jammu & Kashmir 8,18,093 32,212 16 Jharkhand 21,53,771 65,049 17 Karnataka 63,13,582 91,235 18 Kerala 18,20,264 26,084 19 Ladakh 74,284 2 20 Lakshadweep 22,498 11 21 Madhya Pradesh 86,74,623 1,45,581 22 Maharashtra 61,10,818 2,85,056 23 Manipur 1,62,127 130 24 Meghalaya 2,28,734 25 25 Mizoram 2,53,304 20 26 Nagaland 2,06,894 45 27 Odisha 29,21,707 1,54,673 28 Puducherry 1,77,022 168 29 Punjab 14,26,166 17,856 30 Rajasthan 72,08,651 52,873 31 Sikkim 2,19,404 8 32 Tamil Nadu 51,91,892 95,680 33 Telangana 37,88,782 42,467 34 Tripura 8,10,924 12,989 35 Uttar Pradesh 92,09,267 1,86,913 36 Uttarakhand 13,06,433 36,909 37 West Bengal 41,81,467 56,027 Total 8,99,01,981 20,81,948

****