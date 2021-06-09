India’s Active Caseload further declines to less than 13 lakh after 57 days; More than 27.7 lakh vaccine doses administered in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has reported 92,596 Daily New Cases in the last 24 hours.The country has recorded less than 1 lakh Daily New Cases for 2 continuous days now. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and States/UTs.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload.The country’s Active Caseload today stands at 12,31,415. The Caseload is below 20 lakhs for nine successive days.

A net decline of 72,287 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 4.23%of the country’s total Positive Cases.

India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 27th consecutive day. 1,62,664 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

70,068 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the Daily New cases.

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,75,04,126 people have already recovered from COVID-19 &1,62,664 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 94.55%,which is showing an increasing trend.

A total of 19,85,967 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 37 crore (37,01,93,563) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 5.66% while the Daily Positivity rate standsat 4.66% today. It has remained less than 10% for 16consecutive days now.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 23.90 Cr today under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 27,76,096 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses have been administered through 33,44,533 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 99,96,113 2nd Dose 68,94,206 FLWs 1st Dose 1,63,86,094 2nd Dose 87,28,340 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 3,18,51,951 2nd Dose 3,18,313 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 7,26,04,407 2nd Dose 1,15,39,053 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,12,98,568 2nd Dose 1,94,41,315 Total 23,90,58,360