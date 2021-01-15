India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 2.13 Lakh

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 2.13 lakh (2,13,027) today.

India’s present active caseload now consists of just 2.03% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

The daily new cases added to the country’s COVID numbers have been below 20K in the recent days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. 15,975 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 99 lakh and presently stands at 99,49,711.

The difference in New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.52% today.

81.15% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh.

77.56% of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases.

191 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 73.30% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.

Only 1 new deaths per million population was reported in India in the last seven days. With a Case Fatality Rate of 1.44%, deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world.

