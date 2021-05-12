India’s Active Caseload Declines for the Second Consecutive day

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 today. It now comprises 15.87% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

13 States cumulatively account for 82.51% of India’s total Active Cases.

The change in active cases for states in the last 24 hours is depicted in the graph below.

The graph below highlights the day-on-day change in the number of active cases in the past few weeks.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,93,82,642 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.04%.

3,55,338 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

New Recoveries outshines new daily cases for the second consecutive days.

Ten states account for 71.58% of the new recoveries.

Government of India is expeditiously delivering global aid to States/UTs under the “Whole of Government” approach, to augment their efforts in COVID management. 9,200 Oxygen Concentrators, 5,243 Oxygen Cylinders, 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5,913ventilators/ Bi PAP and ~3.44LRemdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far. The Union Government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to States and UTsthrough faster custom clearances, and use of air and road.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.52 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

A total of17,52,35,991vaccine doses have been administered through 25,47,534sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,82,449 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,39,376 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,41,49,634 FLWs (1stdose), 79,52,537 FLWs (2nddose), 30,44,463 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,58,83,416 (1stdose) and 78,36,168 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,39,59,7721stdose beneficiaries and 1,62,88,176 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 95,82,449 2nd Dose 65,39,376 FLWs 1st Dose 1,41,49,634 2nd Dose 79,52,537 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30,44,463 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,58,83,416 2nd Dose 78,36,168 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,39,59,772 2nd Dose 1,62,88,176 Total 17,52,35,991

Ten states account for 66.67% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,79,282 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 30,44,463 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 1,099 2 Andhra Pradesh 812 3 Assam 1,22,442 4 Bihar 2,39,453 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,026 7 Delhi 4,21,487 8 Goa 1,344 9 Gujarat 3,56,297 10 Haryana 3,30,236 11 Himachal Pradesh 14 12 Jammu & Kashmir 29,659 13 Jharkhand 94 14 Karnataka 47,627 15 Kerala 586 16 Ladakh 86 17 Madhya Pradesh 48,985 18 Maharashtra 5,96,090 19 Meghalaya 4 20 Nagaland 4 21 Odisha 69,018 22 Puducherry 1 23 Punjab 4,835 24 Rajasthan 4,91,826 25 Tamil Nadu 19,810 26 Telangana 500 27 Tripura 2 28 Uttar Pradesh 2,17,292 29 Uttarakhand 34,157 30 West Bengal 9,675 Total 30,44,463

More than 24.4 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-116 of the vaccination drive (11th May, 2021), 24,46,674 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,543 sessions, 10,92,452 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,54,222 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 11thMay,2021 (Day-116)

HCWs 1stDose 17,147 2ndDose 32,699 FLWs 1stDose 90,338 2nd Dose 96,445 18-44 years 1st Dose 4,79,282 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,58,076 2nd Dose 6,19,017 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,47,609 2nd Dose 6,06,061 Total Achievement 1stDose 10,92,452 2ndDose 13,54,222

3,48,421 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 71.22% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,956. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,510 while Kerala reported 37,290 new cases.

The graph below highlights the trajectory of daily new cases and daily tests being conducted in the country.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.

4,205 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 73.17% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (793). Karnataka follows with 480 daily deaths.

