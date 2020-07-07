Indian Youth Congress widens audience base using the Public app

New Delhi: With the objective of community outreach and engagement in an interactive manner, Indian Youth Congress is actively using the location-based social app, Public to connect with Indians across the country. The platform allows users to stay updated about the world, especially during these unprecedented times of the pandemic.

With 1.7 million followers and 224mn video views on the Public app, Indian Youth Congress has been actively using the video-sharing app to reach out to a wider audience and create awareness about various initiatives for the betterment of people. The Public App is helping young leaders, authorities and associations by providing an interface to bridge the gap between them and people. There are over 5000+ politicians and influencers using the app in various cities and towns of the country to directly address the issues raised by the citizens.

Commenting on the experience of the app, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National secretary and Media Incharge of Indian Youth Congress, said, “A vernacular video-sharing platform such as the Public app is a perfect platform to communicate with Indians in their preferred language. The platform has made it easier and convenient for us to communicate with people and address even the smallest issue that people are facing in their day to day lives. We look forward to creating awareness and mobilising the youth of India in the future as well with informative short videos on the Public app.”

Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Public, said, “We are pleased to see the community of Indian Youth Congress grow on the Public app. It is a moment of delight for us to know that the app is emerging as the new age go-to platform to create awareness about various citizen-centric issues. As the world battles against this pandemic, it is important to stay informed about what is happening across the world and our app enables that. We welcome other such agencies and associations in the future to harness the power of the platform and have a positive impact on society.”

The Public app is being widely used by many local influencers from social workers, doctors, artists to sarpanches and politicians to reach out to their community in their own language. With over 50 million users, the platform provides these 5000+ influencers an opportunity to grow rapidly and gain widespread recognition for their work and talent.

