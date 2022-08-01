Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli lifts record 313 kgs, clinch gold medal in Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: Indian weightlifting contingent’s dream run at the the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham continued as India’s 73 Kg representative Achinta Sheuli bagged the gold medal in his event. The 20-year-old claimed the yellow metal with a combined effort of 313 Kilograms (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean & jerk).

India has been performing exceptionally well in weightlifting as the contingent has already bagged 6 medals in this edition of the friendly games. Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinunnga claimed a gold medal apiece while Bindyarani Devi and Sanketh Sargar picked up silver medals. The only bronze to date under India’s tally in Birmingham came from Gururaja Poojary. With Sheuli’s victory, India now has 3 gold, 2 silver and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold medal. In a tweet, Ms Murmu said, Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. She said, Achinta Sheuli immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. The President said, he is the champion who has created a history.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on clinching a gold medal in the Men’s 73 Kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, he is elated by the spectacular performance of Achinta Sheuli. He said, the nation is proud of his accomplishment. The Vice President conveyed best wishes to him for many more laurels in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he is delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He said, Achinta is known for his calm nature and tenacity and he has worked very hard for this special achievement. The Prime Minister conveyed best wishes to him for his future endeavours.

Sharing a video, Mr Modi said, before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, he had interacted with Achinta Sheuli and they had discussed the support Achinta received from his mother and brother. The Prime Minister hoped that Achinta gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, Achinta Sheuli, known as Mr. Calm in his training base NSNIS, Patiala has clinched the 3rd gold for India in CWG-2022. He congratulated Achinta for bringing laurels to India and making a games record while winning the medal. Mr Thakur said, a total lift of 313 kilograms is commendable.