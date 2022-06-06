Indian Railways increases the limit of online booking of tickets through IRCTC website/app

New Delhi :To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

At present, maximum 6 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar