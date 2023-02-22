Indian Railways achieves a significant milestone with electrification of entire Broad Gauge Network in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone yesterday in Railway electrification. With the completion of electrification of Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway, Indian Railways has completed the electrification of all BG routes in Uttar Pradesh. This will improve rail connectivity in the region and will improve the speed of trains in the region.
With 85% of RKM electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission100Percent Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world.