Indian Railways achieves a significant milestone with electrification of entire Broad Gauge Network in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone yesterday in Railway electrification. With the completion of electrification of Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in North Eastern Railway, Indian Railways has completed the electrification of all BG routes in Uttar Pradesh. This will improve rail connectivity in the region and will improve the speed of trains in the region.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated Indian Railways for accomplishing this remarkable feat.

With this achievement, Indian Railways has completed electrification of BG routes in six zonal railways namely, East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, West Central Railway. Also, Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5), Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni is fully electrified now. This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anandnagar-Gorakhpur-Valmikinagar-Sugauli, Muzzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiyaganj-Raxual-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzzaffarpur-Hazipur including Bhatni-Varanasi—Naini(Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi.

With 85% of RKM electrified, Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission100Percent Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world.