Indian origin T Raja Kumar has taken over as President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s anti-terrorism financing agency

New Delhi: Indian origin T Raja Kumar has taken over as President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world’s anti-terrorism financing agency. FATF tweeted that Raja Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives.
He has more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience in Singapore’s home ministry and police force. #RajaKumar succeeds Dr Marcus Pleyer as the chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year-term.

