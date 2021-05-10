Indian Naval Ships Airavat, Kolkata and Trikand reach India with Liquid Medical Oxygen and Critical Medical from Singapore, Kuwait and Qatar

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ to support the nation’s fight against Covid-19, INS Kolkata arrived New Mangalore, INS Trikand entered Mumbai and INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam today 10th May.

These ships are part of nine ships deployed for COVID relief Operation ‘Samudra Setu II’ for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen and associated medical equipment from friendly foreign countries in the Persian Gulf and South East Asia.

INS Airavat arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and around 4000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore.

Indian Naval Ship Trikand was deployed to augment shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai. The ship arrived at Mumbai with 40 MT of liquid Oxygen. The consignment carried is part of the French mission “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” to support India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

INS Kolkata arrived at New Mangalore Port on 10 May 21 with 400 bottles of Oxygen and two 27 MT containers of Liquid Medical Oxygen that were embarked at Qatar and Kuwait.

While these ships entered ports to augment oxygen supply in three different states, two ships are enroute to India from Kuwait and one ship is at Brunei to embark medical supplies.