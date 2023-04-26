Indian filmmakers looking for new filming locations in Russia

The new project Filming Locations in Russia will introduce international producers to film locations in Russian regions: the first location tour is currently underway for Indian filmmakers



ROSKINO, a Russian film promotion body, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, has launched a new project, Filming Locations in Russia, to promote Russian regions as filming locations for international filmmakers. The 2023 program includes several destinations: Moscow, Moscow Region, Sochi and Krasnodar Region, Kaliningrad Region, St. Petersburg, and Leningrad Region. Each of these regions offers a wide variety of filming locations—from natural landscapes to large historical and architectural monuments—as well as assistance in all areas of filming. Producers from Asian and Middle Eastern states, CIS countries will be invited to the film location tours to Russia.

As part of the first tour in April, a group of Indian producers are currently studying film locations in Moscow, the Moscow region and Sochi. The official hospitality partner is the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation: “The project will reveal to foreign film industry professionals the beauty and diversity of Russian regions, as well as the richness of the opportunities and benefits of filming in Russia. Each Russian region is unique and can contribute interesting and memorable film locations to international film projects. Film studios and sets are professionally equipped; regional film commissions work to support filming; and a system of rebates is being introduced. All this opens up new opportunities for shooting at any scale in Russia”.

Among the locations that the Indian delegation got acquainted with in Moscow and the Moscow region are Red Square and Zaryadye Park, Mosfilm studio, VDNKH (All-Russia Exhibition Center), The Moscow International Business Center, the Moscow metro, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and many others. In Sochi, the Indian guests saw the picturesque mountain landscapes, visited the Olympic Park, the Sochi Sea Port, the Sochi National Park. Casino Sochi aroused particular interest. Indian filmmakers met with representatives of regional film commissions and city authorities and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO of The Producers Guild of India “Even though a few Indian films have shot in Russia, including the recent blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, the true potential is far greater, especially given the size and diversity of the Russian Federation. I hope, and am confident, that this location tour will give some of India’s leading producers a first-hand experience of the vast range of options Russia has to offer as a locale for our films and shows- both visually as also in terms of infrastructure, facilities and talent”.

Keyursinh Parmar, Roy Kapur Films “We are thrilled to be preparing for our upcoming project, tentatively named “Salute.” This biopic will showcase the extraordinary journey of Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut to travel to space in 1984 under a Soviet programme called Interkosmos, which was developed to help the USSR’s allies build up their space programmes. As part of the location scouting process, we are planning to shoot multiple scenes in some of the most picturesque locations in Russia, including Moscow and Saint Petersburg. To ensure that our production is executed flawlessly, we are keen on exploring the various production facilities and equipment that are available in Russia. We are excited to embark on this journey and hope that we can work together to bring this project to life”.

Ankur Garg, Luv Films “All our films so far have been shot abroad and we are always looking out for new locations hence Russia is something we would like to explore. A mix of unique locations that are available in Russia which could be potentially suitable for us based on our film content. Yes, we do have projects in our pipeline however we would be able to decipher a location after the tour based on which location fits our film’s need the best”.

Yash Katira, Applause Entertainment: “At Applause Entertainment we produce web series, movies, documentaries, and animation series. Hence there shall be multiple opportunities presented for us to consider Russia as shoot location. Russia being one of the most scenic countries, it offers diverse location choices which shall be suitable for any film/series. We have not yet zero down any specific project which we can bring to Russia at this point of time but I’m sure we can consider few of our upcoming projects post our tour”. ​​​​​​​