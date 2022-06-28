INDIAN COAST GUARD RESCUES LIVES FROM DITCHED ONGC CHOPPER IN MUMBAI HIGH AREA IN A COORDINATED MANNER

New Delhi : Indian Cost Guard rescued a chopper operating for ONGC on June 28, 2022 in Mumbai high area. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre-MRCC (Mumbai), under ICG received a distress alert and it was promptly traced back to a Pawan Hans Helicopter employed for ONGC in Mumbai High. The helicopter was carrying 2 pilots and 7 crew and ditched into the sea whilst attempting emergency landing on an oil platform.

MRCC (Mumbai) immediately alerted all stakeholders for urgent Search and Rescue. Urgent requisition was also made to Indian Navy and accordingly Naval Seaking and ALH were launched promptly. In challenging weather conditions, ONGC ship OSV Malviya-16 located and rescued 4 survivors whereas 1 survivor was picked up by a life boat launched by ONGC rig Sagar Kiran. Similarly, Naval Seaking and ALH recovered 4 survivors in critical condition and they were ferried to Juhu airbase for further medical management. The Rescue Operation was completed within 2 hours with coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.