National

Indian Army’s Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh interacted with American Engineering Corps commander Lt Gen Scott A Spellmon discussed issues of R&D & infrastructure development b/w armies

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : In a big breaking, Indian Army’s Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh interacted with American Engineering Corps commander Lt Gen Scott A Spellmon & discussed issues of R&D & infrastructure development b/w armies. Lt Gen Harpal also visited Army Geospatial Center at Arlington, US

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.