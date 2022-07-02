New Delhi : In a big breaking, Indian Army’s Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh interacted with American Engineering Corps commander Lt Gen Scott A Spellmon & discussed issues of R&D & infrastructure development b/w armies. Lt Gen Harpal also visited Army Geospatial Center at Arlington, US
