Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande was conferred with the honorary rank of General of Nepal Army by President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari in a ceremony at her residence Sheetal Niwas. The ceremony was part of the unique tradition between the two Armies. General Pande is on a four-day official visit to Nepal from 5th to 8th of this month. This is his first visit to Nepal as Chief of Army Staff.

On Monday, General Manoj Pande also handed over non-lethal military aids including Artillery Equipment, Mine Protected Vehicles, Medical Stores and Horses to Nepal Army, with the aim to enhance the Military Cooperation between the two Armies.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief called on Nepal’s Chief of the Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Army Headquarters in Kathmandu and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral Defence Cooperation. General Pande also laid a wreath at Bir Smarak and received a Guard of Honour.

Indian Army Chief’s visit aims to provide an opportunity to enhance existing bilateral defence ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

India-Nepal relations are historic, multi-faceted and marked by common cultural and civilisational ties, apart from mutual respect and trust. India attaches highest priority to its relationship with Nepal in accordance with its Neighborhood First and Act East policies.