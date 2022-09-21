India will always be the part of Solution on Climate Change: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi : A net zero transition, is a tangible way to measure, monitor and modify our approach to sustainability. National level goals need to be supported by institutional and even individual level goals towards sustainability. It is important to evolve a roadmap for making the world clean and green for our present and future generations. Environment Friendly Life is the only way forward that can ensure sustainable development and growth for all.

Highlighting this inevitable transformation, Mr Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Labour and Employment, Government of India, shared his views on how Hon’ble PM’s visionary five-point climate agenda ‘Panchamrit’ will help India will achieve the target of net zero emissions by 2070. India is one of the few nations to complete its non-fossil fuel NDC 9 years ahead of the deadline. “India is committed to following a growth that delivers sustainable development and has made significant strides in every sphere such as clean energy systems, resilient urban infrastructure, innovative and sustainable green transportation networks and planned afforestation despite its developmental challenges,” he added.

Mr Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI and CEO & Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), mentioned that the government’s ‘Panchamrit’ principles are the foundation of India’s journey towards sustainability incorporating goals to reduce carbon emission, adopt renewable power and embrace net zero emissions.

Mr Rupesh Agarwal, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power, noted that we are all venerable to climate change, although the government has been pro-active in facing this challenge and going forward it is also not only bringing the policy makers and thinkers to the same table but also bringing producer and consumers to the same table aiding in easing the energy transition.

Mr V R Sharma, Vice Chairman, JSP Group Advisory Services Pvt Ltd, elucidated that we have to gasify coal in the most environmentally friendly manner so as to use it for mankind. He also said that 30 per cent of the climate challenges will be averted if all of us use resources adequately and cautiously rather than exploiting it.

Mr Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs and CIRO, Maruti Suzuki Ltd., remarked that if we are talking about net zero carbon, it is important to start seeing CO2 on a lifecycle basis rather than our own value chain and soon carbon will become the central strategy for all corporates.

The key takeaways from the session:

Consumption and wastage require prioritization in order to address climate change and sustainability. Mindful consumption is the need of the hour over mindless consumption.

There is an urgent need for a dynamic transition in the whole mature ecosystem, by bringing together policy makers, producers and consumers on the same platform and cultivating synergy among them.

Carbon economy is going to be the Centrepoint of global order in the days to come. A nation’s success will depend on its ability to integrate the three Es, namely Environment, Energy and Economy.

Standardization and regularization of environmental best practices is essentials to protect the rich biodiversity of India as well as the world. For this exchange of ideas and cooperation is essential and will derive the way forward.

FICCI LEADS 2022 is a global thought leadership initiative conceptualized in the backdrop of disruptive business environment globally, which was attended by over 250 participants from over 56 countries. This year’s theme has been ‘Leadership for the Future’ where global leaders are trying to evolve shared vision in 10 themes to make the world resilient, sustainable and future ready.