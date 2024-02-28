India-USA Homeland Security Dialogue Held in New Delhi with Senior Officials

India-U.S. Senior Officials’ Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) was held in New Delhi today. Shri Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Ms Kristie Canegallo, Acting Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security led the respective delegations.

During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains, which has been a key pillar of the India-US strategic partnership. In this context, they discussed steps that can be taken to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, organised crime and ensure transportation security.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cyber-crimes, and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities including terror-financing.

The co-chairs reiterated their keen interest in consolidating the mutually beneficial collaboration between the respective law enforcement agencies through exchange of information, capacity building, technical assistance and regular meetings of sub-groups set-up under the framework of the Homeland Security Dialogue.

The dialogue concluded with signing of the following document which will further deepen bilateral security cooperation:

-A Memorandum of Cooperation on law enforcement training between the U.S. Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre and India’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Officials’ Homeland Security Dialogue in Washington D.C. at a mutually convenient date.