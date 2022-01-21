India strikes hard on Pakistani Fake News Factories

New Delhi : The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of 35 YouTube based news channels and 2 websites which were involved in spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media. The YouTube accounts blocked by the Ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views. Additionally, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account have also been blocked by the Government for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation over the internet.

Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan based social media accounts and websites. Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites, and flagged them to the Ministry for immediate action.

Modus Operandi: Coordinated Disinformation Networks

The 35 accounts blocked by the Ministry were all operating from Pakistan, and were identified to be part of four coordinated disinformation networks. These include the Apni Duniya Network operating 14 YouTube channels, and Talha Films Network operating 13 YouTube channels. A set of four channels, and a set of two other channels were also found to be acting in synchronization with each other.

All these networks appeared to be operated with a single goal of spreading fake news oriented towards the Indian audience. The channels which were part of a network used common hashtags and editing styles, were being operated by common persons, and cross promoted each other’s content. Some of the YouTube channels were being operated by anchors of Pakistani TV news channels.

Nature of Content

The YouTube channels, websites, and other social media accounts blocked by the Ministry were used by Pakistan for spreading anti-India fake news about sensitive subjects related to India. These include topics such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations with other countries. It was observed that rampant fake news was spread through the YouTube channels regarding the demise of the former Chief of Defence Staff Late General Bipin Rawat. These YouTube channels had also started posting content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

The channels propagated content to encourage separatism, divide India on the lines of religion, and create animosity among the various sections of the Indian society. Such information was feared to have the potential to incite the audience into commission of crimes adversely affecting public order in the country.

The recent action taken by the Government follows the blocking of 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites in December, 2021 when the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 were first utilized to act against such anti-India fake news networks. The intelligence agencies and the Ministry continue to work closely in order to secure the overall information environment in India.

Annexure

YouTube channels and Websites Spreading Anti-India Content

OVERALL STATISTICS

TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS : 1,21,23,500

TOTAL VIEWS : 132,04,26,964

DETAILS REGARDING NETWORKS OF BLOCKED YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Network 1

Sl. No YouTube Channel Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics Khabar with Facts 1. Hammas Used Its Drone On India, Narendra Modi Contact With Naftali Bennett For Help | Israel, Gaza 2. Ans Haqani Give Order To Talebans Troops To Complete Wish Of Mahmood Ghaznavi | Babri Masjid 3. Indian Army High Alert As Narendra Modi Issue New Order About Muslims | Amit Shah, Anas Haqani 4. Tayyip Erdogan Takes New Decision About Babri Masjid Give Warning To Yogi | Ram Mandir 5. Ans Haqani Give Order To Talebans Jangjus Ready To Give Huge Surprise To Yogi | Modi 6. Indian Pilots Start Strikes On Afghan Jangjus As Modi Give Order, Indian Army In Big Trouble |Kabul 7. Shah Salman Takes New Decision About Hindus Temple After Tripura Muslims Attack | Qatar, Kuwait 8. Qatar Prince Decide To Deport Hindus and Give Important Message To Hasina Wajid | Bangladesh 9. Mujahedeen Give Huge Shock To Yogi Adityanath | Babri Masjid, Ram Mandir Subscribers: NA Total Views: 8,93,148 Khabar Taiz 1. Shah Salman Give Order To Indian Army Move Back From Saudi Arabia | Muhammad Bin Salman, Modi 2. Saudi Arabia Make Restrictions On India, Shah Salman Send Important Message To Imran Khan 3. Afghan Jangjus Decide To Take Revenge Of 15 Mosque From Modi | Ram Mandir, Yogi 4. 100 Afghan Jangjus Troops Enter In Maqboza Valley To Give Support Kashmirri Mujahedeen 5. Qatar and Afghan Jangjus Government Announced To Take Revenge Of Babri Masjid From Modi 6. Indian Army Move Back From Maqboza Valley After Afghan Jangjus Warning, Modi Give New Order 7. Indian Soldiers Start Suicide Attempts During Duty With Fear Of Kashmirri Mujahedeen 8. Indian Army Start Using Weapons On Kashmirri Youngest, Mujahedeen Decide To Take Revenge 9. Afghan Jangjus Caught 40 Indian Agents and Hanged At Kabul 10. Talebans Troops Ready For Going Ayodhya To Build Babri Masjid and Demolish Ram Mandir | Yogi 11. North Korean Army Reached Ladakh To Help Chinese Army, Modi Shocked | Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping 12. Indian Army Jawans In Big Trouble At Maqboza Valley As Chinese Troops and Jangjus Enter In Valley 13. Modi Apologize To Prince Mohammad Bin Salman As Saudi Arabia Stop Oil Supply To India | MBS 14. Chinese Forces Enter In Kashmir To Tackle Indian Army and Freedom Of Kashmiris | Imran Khan, Modi 15. Indian Generals Refused Narendra Modi Order, Indian Army Faced Revolt Situation | MM Narvane Subscribers: 5,550 Total Views: 4,92,967 Global Truth 1. Kritika and Tarini Rawat Give Big Surprise For The Whole Nation Of Neighbor Country Of Pakistan 2. Daughter (of CDS General Rawat) Accept Islam 3. RSS Workers Chief Mohan Baghwat And Modi Making New Deal With Afghaan Talebans Leader Ans Haqani 4. First Time Kritika and Tarini Rawat Visiting Pakistan After Mi-17 Helicopter Case | Modi, Imran Khan Subscribers: NA Total Views: 1,767,238 New Global Facts 1. Mujahedeen Plans Get Success As Security Guard Trying To Targets On CM 2. Shah Salman Make Restrictions On Yogi adityanath To Enter Saudi Arabia | MBS, Modi 3. 7 Big State Of India Demanding Separate Country and Indian Army Targeted By Manipur Freedom Fighter 4. Shah Salman Order To Send Indian Soldiers In Jail, Modi Make Big Mistake | Muhammad Bin Salman 5. Saudi Arabia Announced To Stop Oil Supply To India After Targeting Muslims | Shah Salman, MBS 6. Muhammad Bin Salman Takes Historic Revenge and Destroyed Indian Oil Ship In Sea | Shah Salman 7. Shah Salman Give Huge Surprise To Modi As Qatar and Kuwait Comes To Help Indian Muslims 8. Famous Personality In Trouble After Helicopter Crash | Rajnath Singh 9. Security High Alert At Raawwat House, Pura Khandaan Cheekh Utha 10. Tarini Rawat Accept Islam After Mi-17 Helicopter Case | Imran Khan Subscribers: 3,01,000 Total Views: 4,35,71,169

Network 2

Sl. No YouTube Channel Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics Information Hub 1. Isr Chin K Khilaf Khray Ho Gae..!! 2. Turkey Ka Vaar Lagataar 10Jan2022..!! 3. Chin Pak Ny Chiekhien Nikal Den…!! 4. 1050 Tankon sy Hamla…!! 5. Tayyip K Drones Cha Gae..!! Subscribers: 7,29,000 Total Views: 10,17,73,426 Flash Now 1. Bharat K Khilaf Bara Faisla Ho Gya..!! 2. Bangladesh Ka Qabza..!! Subscribers: 2,22,000 Total Views: 2,28,53,072

Apni Duniya Network

Sl. No. YouTube Channel Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics Faisal Tarar Speaks 1. India Defeated By China Badly & Held Talk Over Ladakh & Warning To Pm Modi By China 2. Chinese Flag in Galwan Valley & Surrender Of Indian Army To Pm Modi 3. Indian Jets Makes New Progress In Afghanistan &Pak Surprised Ghani 4. Victory Of Afghan Group & Indian Jet Captured In Afghanistan Subscribers: 4,76,000 Total Views: 7,53,89,895 Apni Dunya TV 1. India Defeated By China Badly & Held Talk Over Ladakh 2. China & India Air Force Standoff & Pm Modi Asking World To Stop China 3. Modi Allow Joe Biden For Use airbase Subscribers: 9,96,000 Total Views: 11,35,80,030 Haqeekat ki Dunia 1. Pakistan Wins From Indian Army At Siachen As Indian Army Chief Surrender In fort Qamar Bajwa 2. Congrat’s ! Milestone Achievement Of Imran Khan & Nightmare For Pm Modi 3. Big Development by Russia For USA NATO| PM Modi Security Enhanced,Why?Latest News|Haqeeqat ki Dunya 4. Breaking ! Alarming Situation For Pm Modi As Army Chief Wrote Warning Letter With Solid Message Subscribers: 14,90,000 Total Views: 20,53,37,557 Shahzad Abbas 1. India ready to launch IB missiles on Pakistan as and Indus Waters Treaty Detail By Shahzad Abbas 2. India and hamid karzai new propaganda for Pakistan 3. India Pakistan current situation From TLP long march And Imran khan to Pak Army latest operation 4. Big Report of India about Clashes of Hindu Sikh | Moodi Sarkar fails to Handle Conflicts in State Subscribers: NA Total Views: 1,230,954 Mera Pakistan With Shahab 1. Victorious Moment For Gen Bajwa & Imran Khan & Pakistan Becomes Last Option For Pm Modi Detail By MP 2. Pm Modi Open New Front For Imran Khan&Gen Bajwa To Ban Cricket In Pakistan 3. Pakistan ki aik aur Jeet aur India ki Haar Subscribers: 1,34,000 Total Views: 43,14,072 Khabar With Ahmad 1. Chinese Mongol Army Enters Galwan Valley on Horses 2. Khalistan Flag on Indian Parliament 3. 15 Thousands Hindus Become Muslims Because of Maulana Kaleem Saddique Subscribers: 34,200 Total Views: 28,85,895 HR Tv 1. Genaral bipin rawat samoothly going to hell breaking news#PMModitweet#indianArmy#bipinrawat 2. 1000 isreal dron in #LAC #indianArmy #china#indiachina#Ladhak#apnidunyanetwork Subscribers: NA Total Views: 12,68,313 8 Sabee Kazmi 1. Indian Chief of Air helicopter Who is behind this?| Faisalabad Incident realit y 2. 160 Million security failure India blames ISI 3. Khalistan is a reality 4. How in 15 Minutes China Captured India 5. Mastermind of Johar Town blast is an Indian citizen associated with RAW. Subscribers: 51,500 Total Views: 42,31,907 9 Such Tv Network 1. India in FATF grey list 2. India is under siege and not ready to stand against China and Pakistan but Quad has expectations 3. Modi is not allowed to enter Arunachel Pradesh without visa 4. IAF helicopter Mi-17 carrying Indian CDS General Bipin Rawat, had collaborations with U.S. Pentagon Subscribers: 1,80,000 Total Views: 1,76,20,534 Saqib Speaks 1. India Saudi Oil War | Pm Modi Betrayed MBS & Joins Hands With Iran| Imran & Bajwa Enjoying 2. Russia Refuse To Help Out Modi As China India Ladkah 3. Inside Story & Link Of Karachi Stock Exchange With India 4. Pakistan China Not Acceptable ! India Turns Down Relations With Russia 5. Pm Modi Orders To Broke Agreement Between China India Ladakh 6. Forget Russia Then We Will Support You Against China US to India 7. Major Setback For Narendra Modi As 17 State Takes Stands For His Desire Subscribers: 2,57,000 Total Views: 2,01,85,193 Salman Haidar Official 1. Breaking ! India Tripura Update From Pakistan ! RSS and indian Army Muslim operation 2. China decided to take more territory from India Subscribers: 1,16,000 Total Views: 1,26,10,116 Sajid Gondal Speaks 1. Sikh Community Towards Khalistan & Modi Sarkar In Big Trouble 2. New Referendum Taking New Direction In India 3. Finally India Caught Behind New Zealand Tour& Email To Martin Guptill Wife As Fawad Chaudhry Press Subscribers: 2,16,000 Total Views: 8,00,61,734 13. Maleeha Hashmey 1. How India’s New Drone Drama Failed 2. Why India is Afraid of COAS – General Bajwa! – Maleeha Hashmey Subscribers: 1,39,000 Total Views: 14,688,436 14. Umar Daraz Gondal 1. imran khan skardu airport India’s slam response To Pakistan Detail By Umar daraz gondal 2. Aghanistan issue Iranian Fm Visit India After Accused Pakistan&indian Media claim Mullah abdul ghani 3. Another big victory for Pakistan, Pakistan won the case from India details by Nouman Speaks 4. India Afghanistan T20 match-fixing evidence Shoaib Akhtar made the Indian media silent Virat Kohli 5. India provided Big evidence to Pakistan For ISI behind Ludhiana court blast|gen nadeem anjum Subscribers: 3,96,000 Total Views: 3,48,81,037

Talha Films

Sl. No YouTube Channel Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics Khoji TV 1. Latest video of plane of India and bipin rawat 2. Another plan of Pak Army reached in India with medicine and other treatment 3. Indian Israeli air strike hits Syrian port and S-400 not perform well 4. Why Narendra Modi Coming to Pakistan | Big success of Pakistan ISI 5. Indian Navy Face Big Embracement after latest big development of hitting his own ship Subscribers: 21,80,000 Total Views: 230,5,65,187 Khoji TV 2.0 1. Indian CDS Bipin Rawat MI 17 Helicopter Full Latest Video 2. iran ask india not to use irani air space for their flights & chahbahar is now part of gawadar port 3. Pakistan ne india k rivers pr qbza kr lia 4. Pakistan Helping India | Pakistan 50 Ambulance reach To Help India 5. crazy plan of narendra modi ajit doval and amit shah did not worked in wadi Subscribers: 9,92,000 Total Views: 6,30,63,489 Cover Point 1. Chinese military waves flag in hamachal per-dash | Indian military surrender against china 2. America support independence of Indian Punjab 3. North Korea President Announced Atomic Bomb Ready for India 4. Chinese Fighter Jets J-11 Enter in India and Target Atomic Area 5. Pak Army Take Down Indian S-400 Missile Using Ababeel Missile 6. China takes control over India with Missiles 7. Big Development in Afghanistan after 6 Indian pilot capture 8. Indian Atom Bomb of 7kg uranium lost Pakistan Army and ISI WIN 9. IAF First Rafael Fighter Jet Down During Training Exercise Subscribers: 7,13,000 Total Views: 6,88,03,478 Junaid Flix 1. Shopian became a graveyard of Indians | Ghaznavi force collapsed on Indian army 2. In Poonch, the Mujahideen made such a move that it was difficult to save the life of the Indian army 3. Indian Army APne halak Fojiyon ko chor kr bhag gai | Kashmir Azadi Kay qareeb 4. Indian army chief announces attack on Azad Kashmir 5. Erdogan grabs Modi by the neck 6. Breakin | Painful sitution of Indian soldiers in Poonch forest 7. Breaking News | US, India complete preparations for attack on China | China digs joint grave of both Subscribers: 29,800 Total Views: 41,16,259 National Studio 1. India main Kisano ka Barhta hua Qatal – e – aam 2. new orders from modi sarkar to public of asaam and new development in the region Subscribers: 2,08,000 Total Views: 1,28,95,298 Informative world 1. Problems in india for Sikh community & no response by world. 2. Israel Using India for its Own Benefits | Informative World Subscribers: 1,450 Total Views: 38,795 DunyaOfficial 1. Bloodshed begins. Massacre of Muslims. Bodies. Kill Muslims (Translated from Urdu) 2. Saudi Arabia Big Action Against India Indian Peoples And Stop Indian Oil Supply | Dunya Official 3. pak army talban face to face in india indian army big action against vally news | india news Subscribers: 1,14,000 Total Views: 2,08,03,517 Studio360 1. indian army brilliant man kill army major officer in Loc Subscribers: 3,90,000 Total Views: 3,39,09,635 Haqeeqat Tv News 1. Pm Modi Restore Article 370 35A China India Standoff | Trending Points Subscribers: 5,08,000 Total Views: 5,82,45,542 Haqeeqat TV 786 1. Erdogan Brilliant Step About Babri 2. Tayyip Erdogan Ram Mandir Demolition 3. A Handmade UBGL: Latest Technique Of Kashmir, Indian Army Taking Videos Of Girls. 4. Ram Mandir Demolition || BJP, Modi, 5. Babri Masjid || Ram Mandir Demolition Subscribers: 3,19,000 Total Views: 3,99,82,059 Bol Media TV 1. China & India are Once Again Engaging With Each Other on LAC Super Dam Stop Water Flowing into India 2. [email protected] [email protected] announce jihad in India after Eid-ul-Fitr 3. latest India Will Stop Turkey to Become the Leader of Muslims Replacing Saudi Arabia Subscribers: NA Total Views: 1,26,79,567 Urdu Studio 1. India And Modi Team May Revoke Article 370 And 35A In Kashmir 2. Pm Modi May Restore Article 370 & 35A & China India Standoff | Daily Viral | 11 July 2021 Subscribers: 8,94,000 Total Views: 89,20,295 Zaki Abbas 1. BJP plan uncovered about Muslim & Christian community 2. Modi Sarkaar is responsible for India’s defeat (in cricket match) Subscribers: 17,300 Total Views: 15,29,147

Others (which are not part of networks)

Sl. No YouTube Channel Examples of fake content posted by the channel Media Statistics White News 1. India’s Notorious Business Of Buying & Selling Bengali Girls is Booming 2. Indian extremists are destroying mosques of Bengali Muslims 3. The extremist terrorist organization Bajrang Dal has set fire to 14 Mosques 4. Why Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces Gen Bipin Rawat assassinated? 5. Indian Tripura Riots | RSS Hindus Set Quran & Mosques On Fire 6. 20000 Bengali Muslims were Killed in Assam by Hindu Mobs Subscribers: 2,610 Total Views: 1,42,460 DNow 1. India Orders New Weapons To Exterminate Kashmiris With More Sophistication 2. India’s Changing Tactics in IIOJK: Atrocities To Be More Clandestine 3. Indian illegal Ouuupation Of Junagadh Dnow Media 4. Lesson for Indian States Seeking Independence from India 5. After Babri Masjid, a vicious conspiracy of extremist Hindus to martyr another Masjid 6. 73 years have passed since India forcefully annexed the state of Junagadh 7. India is using relentless chemical weapons in Kashmir 8. If Kashmirs had foreign trainers like Naxals the situation for India could have been dire Subscribers: NA Total Views: 72,337

WEBSITES

Sl. No Website Web Address Link White News http://whiteproductions.com.pk/ DNow https://dnowmedia.com/