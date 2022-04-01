India secures leadership position in ITU’s Council Standing Committee on Administration and Management, Indian officer Ms Aprajita Sharrma appointed as the vice chairperson of the international body

New Delhi : India has secured a leadership position in Council Standing Committee on Administration and Management of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as an Indian official has been appointed as vice chairperson for the same.

International Telecommunication Union at Council meetings held at Geneva from 21st March till 31st March, 2022, has announced the appointment of Ms Aprajita Sharrma, an IP&TAF Service officer from 1995 batch as the vice-chair of Standing Committee on Administration and Management. Ms Aprajita Sharrma will remain as vice chairperson of Council Standing Committee for the years 2023 and 2024 and it’s chairperson for the years 2025 and 2026.

Ms Sharrma is currently posted as Deputy Director General (DDG), Budget and Public Enterprise Finance in Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. She is actively involved with ITU activities, she is also Rappourteur for study group 2, at ITU development sector and is instrumental in writing final report along with ITU and member countries for 2018/ 2021 period on ICTs and environment, which deals with E waste management and role of frontier technologies in climate change mitigation like,AI, Big data and earth observation .

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication.

The ITU is governed by the Plenipotentiary Conference and the Administrative Council. The Plenipotentiary Conference is the supreme organ of the Union. It is the decision making body which determines the direction of the Union and its activities.

The Council, on the other hand, acts as the Union’s governing body in the interval between Plenipotentiary Conferences. Its role is to consider broad telecommunication policy issues to ensure that the Union’s activities, policies and strategies fully respond to today’s dynamic, rapidly changing telecommunications environment.