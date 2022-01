New Delhi: 2.47 lakh new Covid cases in India, 27% higher than yesterday; positivity up from 11.5% to 13%. India reports 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases (27% higher than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Active case: 11,17,531

Daily positivity rate: 13.11%

Confirmed cases of Omicron: 5,488