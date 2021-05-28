New Delhi: India reports 1,86,364 new COVID19 cases & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,75,55,457

Total discharges: 2,48,93,410

Death toll: 3,18,895

Active cases: 23,43,152

Active Caseload further declines to 23,43,152

Active Cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours

At 1.86 Lakh Cases, declining trend in new cases continues.

Daily new cases are lowest in last 44 days.

2,48,93,410 total Recoveries across the country so far.

2,59,459patients recovered during last 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 15th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%

Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 10.42%

Daily positivity rate at 9.00%, less than 10% for 4 consecutive days.

20.57 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 20.7 lakh tests conducted in last 24 hours