New Delhi: India reports 1,86,364 new COVID19 cases & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,75,55,457
Total discharges: 2,48,93,410
Death toll: 3,18,895
Active cases: 23,43,152
Active Caseload further declines to 23,43,152
Active Cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours
At 1.86 Lakh Cases, declining trend in new cases continues.
Daily new cases are lowest in last 44 days.
2,48,93,410 total Recoveries across the country so far.
2,59,459patients recovered during last 24 hours.
Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 15th consecutive day
Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%
Weekly Positivity Rate currently at 10.42%
Daily positivity rate at 9.00%, less than 10% for 4 consecutive days.
20.57 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 20.7 lakh tests conducted in last 24 hours