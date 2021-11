New Delhi: India reports 11,451 new COVID19 cases, 13,204 recoveries & 266 deaths in last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,42,826 – lowest in 262 days. Recovery Rate currently at 98.24% – highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.42% of total cases – lowest since March 2020. Of the 11,451 new cases, 13,204 recoveries & 266 deaths in last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7124 cases, 7488 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

