Temperature dips below 15 deg at 6 places of Odisha; Daringbadi coldest at 9.5 degree

Bhubaneswar: Several places in the State witnessed below 15 degree on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped below 15 degree Celsius as per the Regional Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9.5 degree.

Koraput recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degree, followed by Phulbani 12.6 degree, Keonjhar 14.2 degree, Titilagarh 14.3 degree and Jharsuguda 14.6 degree. The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 18 and 17 degree Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the IMD had predicted a gradual dip of minimum temperature (night temperature) by 2 degree Celsius in several parts of the State in the next two to three days.

However, there will be no change in the scenario thereafter, the IMD’s release read.

On Friday, dense fog was also reported at one place of Kandhamal. Several districts, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Gajapati are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershower activities between November 10 and 11.