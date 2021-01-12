India records lowest New Cases in 7 months; 12,584 found positive in the last 24 hours

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

12,584 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after nearly seven months. The daily new cases were 12,881 on 18th June, 2020.

With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. 167 daily deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s active caseload has fallen to 2,16,558 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 2.07% of the cumulative caseload.

A net decline of 5,968 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Following the national collective pursuit, 25 States/UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.

On the other hand, 32 States/UTs have less than 10,000 Active Cases.

As a result of expansion in testing infrastructure, positivity rate has also dipped.

India’s weekly positivity rate is 2.06%. 22 States/UTs have weekly positivity rate less than the national average.

The total recovered cases have crossed 1.01 cr (10,111,294) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.49%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 98,94,736.

18,385 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

80.50% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,286 recoveries. Kerala follows with 3,922 new recoveries. Chhattisgarh recorded another 1,255 daily recoveries.

70.08% of the new cases are concentrated in seven States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,110in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,438 new cases while Chhattisgarh reported 853 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for 62.28% of the 167case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 40 deaths. Kerala and West Bengal follow with 20 and 16 new deaths, respectively.

The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 96 today. There has been no addition in the past 24 hours.

