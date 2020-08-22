India records Highest ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries

New Delhi: On the day, India’s daily tests have scaled a new peak of 10 lakh 23 thousand,India has achieved another milestone as it recorded highest ever single day recoveries of 63,631 in the last 24 hours.

With this high number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from the hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the Recovery Rate has reached 74.69%.This has also led to declining Case Fatality Rate, which stands at a new low of 1.87% today.

India’s total recoveries now exceed thetotal active cases (6,97,330) by more than 15 lakhs.The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.43% of the total positive cases. Early identification through aggressive TESTING, comprehensive surveillance & contact TRACING along with focus on timely and efficient clinical TREATMENT of patients have ensured speedy recovery.Higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India’s graded and pro-active strategyis delivering results on the field.

Building on the continuum of care approach, the policy of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently, focussed attention on effective surveillance and house-to-house contact tracing has led to early detection and identification of COVID-19 cases. The mild and moderate cases are treated under supervised home isolation. As per the standardized clinical management protocol based on the holistic Standard of Care approach, the critical and severe patients are hospitalised and provided the best medical care.

