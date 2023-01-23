“India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave” inaugurated in Kathmandu

DPM & Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport NarayanKaji Shrestha; Prabhat Kumar, OSD (ER & DPA), Ministry of External Affairs, India; & Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, jointly inaugurated “India-Nepal Development Partnership Conclave” in Kathmandu. The event is organized by Embassy in collaboration with Centre for South Asian Studies to mark 75 years of India’s independence as well as 75 years of establishment of Diplomatic Relations with Nepal.