India Navy conducts mega operation involving two aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

By Odisha Diary bureau

In one of the biggest demonstrations of its operational prowess in recent years, the Indian Navy on Saturday carried out a mission in the Arabian Sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes amid China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean.

The Navy’s aircraft carriers — INS Vikramaditya and newly inducted INS Vikrant — were the centrepieces of the exercise and the two platforms served as floating airfields for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K and helicopters such as MH60R, Kamov and Advanced Light helicopters, officials said.

“The exercise marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s pursuit of enhancing maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean, and beyond, ” Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

